Two West Michigan organizations receive People Award grants from Consumers Energy Foundation

Two West Michigan organizations will receive thousands of dollars worth of grant money as part of the Consumers Energy Foundation's second annual People Awards.

The People Award grants are aimed at supporting nonprofits that help provide people with economic security in the areas of basic needs, education or workforce readiness.

The winning projects were chosen from 70 applicants.

The Foundation for Muskegon Community College received more than $238,000 to support the creation of a STEM lab for K-12 students.

“Knowing the current talent crisis, Muskegon Community College wants to assist all levels of educational providers with preparing students for the workforce,” said Cyndi Langlois, associate dean of workforce and talent development. “The People grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation allows us to focus on STEM education at all levels within the K-12 system.”

Ottawa and Allegan County United Way in Holland received $150,000.

That money will help the nonprofit's Goods Donation Center. The center was created temporarily during the pandemic to provide families with basic needs. Thanks to the grant, it will soon be permanent.