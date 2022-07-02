Watch Now
Two shot in the area of off-campus housing near WMU

Posted at 1:18 AM, Jul 02, 2022
KALAMAZOO — Two people are recovering after being shot in the area of off-campus housing near Western Michigan University.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Lafayette around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Public Safety also closed off the 1400 block of Knollwood for a time while they investigated.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say there are no suspects in custody and the two victims are expected to survive. The case is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you know anything about the case, call KDPS’ Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139

Morning News