Two people shot in downtown Grand Rapids early Friday morning

GRAND RAPIDS — Two people were shot early Friday morning in the area of Rosa Parks Circle, according to Grand Rapids Police.

Officers were called to Rosa Parks Circle for a large group of cars driving recklessly, police said. As officers got to the park, they heard gunshots.

A woman was shot in the hip.

Police say they found a man about 15 minutes later with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Both victims’ injuries are non-life threatening.

The shootings happened about 2 a.m.

The department’s Major Case Team is investigating and is interested in any information the public may have.

Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380, the department said in a news release, or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer.

