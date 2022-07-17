Watch Now
Two men taken into custody after fight on 136th Avenue

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday afternoon's SUV-motorcycle collision.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 16:59:00-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two people fighting on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fight took place in the roadway on 136th Avenue near Riley Street. The caller who reported the fight said that one of the people had a gun and that a shooting may have taken place.

The subjects were then taken into custody. The investigation showed that the two men had started fighting because of a road rage incident. However, a firearm was not discharged during the physical altercation.

