Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two men hospitalized after crash

Ottawa County sheriff 11282021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's two-vehicle accident in Olive Township.
Ottawa County sheriff 11282021
Posted at 1:53 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 01:53:23-04

HOLLAND TWP. MICH. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash in Holland Township.

The crash happened around 9:45 Saturday night on Butternut Drive and West Mae Rose Drive.

Deputies say a 34-year-old man was driving a motorcycle northbound at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car driven by a 46-year-old man that was turning left onto West Mae Rose Drive.

The motorcycle driver was hospitalized with critical injuries. The other driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The area was closed for a time so investigators could conduct their investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered