Two men hospitalized after crash

HOLLAND TWP. MICH. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash in Holland Township.

The crash happened around 9:45 Saturday night on Butternut Drive and West Mae Rose Drive.

Deputies say a 34-year-old man was driving a motorcycle northbound at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car driven by a 46-year-old man that was turning left onto West Mae Rose Drive.

The motorcycle driver was hospitalized with critical injuries. The other driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The area was closed for a time so investigators could conduct their investigation.

