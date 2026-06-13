Two men die after water emergency in Lake Michigan

Two men were pronounced dead Saturday after they were pulled from Lake Michigan, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies were called to a water emergency on Lake Michigan near the south pier of the Pigeon Lake Channel in Port Sheldon Township.

Dispatchers had received reports of people struggling in the water in the area of the pier, and bystanders were unsuccessful in carrying out a rescue, deputies said.

First responders were able to pull the individuals from the water, but despite lifesaving efforts, two men were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Authorities identified the victims as a 24-year-old man from Warrenville, Ill., and a 26-year-old man from Ada.

The investigation into the incident continues.