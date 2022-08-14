Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two hospitalized after crash in heavy rain near GVSU

Crash sends people to the hospital
FILE PHOTO
Crash sends people to the hospital
Posted at 6:51 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 06:56:10-04

ALLENDALE TWP., Mich.  — Two people are hospitalized after a crash during heavy rain near Grand Valley State University’s main campus.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on 48th Avenue just south of Pierce Street.

Ottawa County deputies say a 24-year old Clarkston man was headed southbound when his vehicle hydroplaned and crossed the median. His 2016 Chrysler slammed into a 2020 Honda.

Deputies say the Honda driver, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man, and his passenger, a 25-year-old Novi man, went to the hospital with serious injuries. The Chrysler driver was not hurt.

The northbound lanes of 48th Avenue were closed while crews cleaned up the wreck.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered