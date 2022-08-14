Two hospitalized after crash in heavy rain near GVSU

ALLENDALE TWP., Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a crash during heavy rain near Grand Valley State University’s main campus.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on 48th Avenue just south of Pierce Street.

Ottawa County deputies say a 24-year old Clarkston man was headed southbound when his vehicle hydroplaned and crossed the median. His 2016 Chrysler slammed into a 2020 Honda.

Deputies say the Honda driver, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man, and his passenger, a 25-year-old Novi man, went to the hospital with serious injuries. The Chrysler driver was not hurt.

The northbound lanes of 48th Avenue were closed while crews cleaned up the wreck.