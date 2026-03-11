Two GRPS schools closed through the week due to flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cleanup and remediation work is continuing after heavy rain Tuesday night caused flooding inside City High Middle School, forcing that building — and the Center for Economicology, which is located on the school's campus — to remain closed for the rest of the week.

According to a press release from the district, the goal is for both programs to be back in session Monday, March 16, once flooding damage has been addressed and the building is cleared for safe use. All other Grand Rapids Public Schools buildings will be open Thursday.

GRPS says the flooding was significant at City High Middle School, prompting an immediate response from the district's Facilities and Operations team. Crews worked to remove the water, while a professional contractor began sanitizing affected areas, removing baseboards, and inspecting walls and floors for hidden damage. That work is expected to continue through the weekend.

While the Center for Economicology did not suffer flooding itself, it will remain closed until cleanup in the City High Middle School building is complete.

Tuesday's storm and heavy rainfall also caused minor flooding at two other schools: Southwest Elementary School Academia Bilingüe and Zoo School. Both closed on Wednesday while crews cleaned and sterilized affected areas. Southwest Elementary will reopen Thursday as normal. Zoo School will also reopen Thursday, using alternate classroom spaces at the zoo while the final cleanup finishes.

"We are grateful for the quick response of our Facilities and Operations team, who were out across the district as flooding occurred," said GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. "Their work helped protect our learning spaces and allowed us to reopen most schools quickly while we continue the cleanup at City High Middle School."

