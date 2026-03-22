Two fishermen find woman's body in Muskegon River, investigation underway

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in the Muskegon River Saturday afternoon.

According to Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen, two fishermen found the victim around 12:00 p.m. and immediately contacted law enforcement. Officers from the Muskegon Township Police Department responded and began an investigation at the scene. Chief Vandommelen said the discovery was made about 200 yards east of US-31, though an exact location is still unclear.

The woman is described as white, believed to be in her 40s or 50s. Her identity has not yet been confirmed. Investigators are working to determine her cause of death.

Police plan to release more details as they become available. Anyone with information that could help identify the victim or aid in the investigation is asked to contact the Muskegon Township Police Department at 231-777-1666 or submit tips anonymously through Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

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