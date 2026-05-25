Two arrested after weapons investigation in Calhoun County

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A call about a “man with a gun” in the predawn hours Sunday led to two arrests and a staggering seizure of weapons in Calhoun County.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:00 a.m. on May 24 to the area of Oxford Street near Edgemont Street in Pennfield Township. Witnesses reported seeing a man loading multiple firearms — including a long gun — into a vehicle during an apparent dispute.

Deputies spotted that vehicle shortly after arriving and performed a high-risk traffic stop. The two occupants — a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Pennfield Township — were taken into custody without incident.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found several firearms, some with rounds already chambered, brass knuckles, ballistic vests, 36 ammunition magazines, and additional weapons.

Investigators say the man had earlier been involved in an argument with another, currently unidentified male in Battle Creek, and was allegedly waiting for that person to arrive while armed. Authorities believe their intervention may have prevented the situation from escalating into violence.

The 41-year-old man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on several felony weapons charges, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The 36-year-old woman faces felony counts for resisting and obstructing deputies.

Emmett Township Department of Public Safety and the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority assisted in the incident.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Ben Hess at (269) 781‑0880 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964‑3888.

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