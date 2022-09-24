Two arrested after lottery ticket theft

Two people were arrested in Grand Haven after stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.

The lottery tickets were stolen in Muskegon but the suspects made their way to Grand Haven where they were arrested after a Be on the Lookout alert was issued.

Grand Haven Police Officers said they made the arrests around 1:30 Saturday morning at Ray's Drive In on North Beach Boulevard in Grand Haven.

Officers say they stopped what turned out to be a stolen car with three people inside.

During the stop, lottery tickets were visible in the car.

The driver admitted to officers that they stole the lottery tickets and cashed them.

Officers seized more than $2,000 in cash from the car and suspects.

Officers turned the third suspect over to his guardian.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.