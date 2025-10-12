Two arrested after armed carjacking in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A man and woman were taken into custody following an armed carjacking in Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday in the area of 44th St. SW and Yorkton Ave. SW.

Police say at least one armed suspect had forcibly taken the victim's vehicle and fled the area. Officers later located the stolen vehicle approximately 12 miles away, near 28th St. SE and Hotel Ave.

The man and woman are both charged with carjacking and were taken to the Kent County Correctional facility. Police say they are the only suspects believed to be involved.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators are being asked to contact Wyoming Police detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

