Tulip Time immersion garden to close today due to heat

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you've been waiting to see the Immersive Garden at Tulip Time, you may want to head there today. That's because the garden will close one day earlier than planned thanks to extreme heat.

The last day to see the tulips in the immersion garden will be today. Festival organizers said the tulips in the garden are struggling in the heat and that they would not make it past Saturday,

The tulips in the immersion garden will be available at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. Sunday for purchase. You can buy a small pot of five tulips for $5 or a large pot of about 10 tulips for $10. Proceeds from the sales will go towards future tulip time exhibits.

If you bought tickets to see the garden on Sunday, you can use it to see the garden today.