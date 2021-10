KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kids, get those candy bags ready. the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center is hosting a Trunk or Treat event.

The event will be at Hayes Park and the purpose of it is for kids to enjoy themselves while getting to know organizations around the community as well as to explore various parts of Kalamazoo.

It will take place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday night at Hayes Park.