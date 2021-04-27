Watch
Troopers investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts, need help identifying suspect

Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 14:28:58-04

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Marshall Post are trying to identify the person responsible for stealing multiple catalytic converters.

The catalytic converters were stolen Monday night, according to MSP.

Photos of a suspect in the thefts and a vehicle were released by MSP Tuesday on Twitter.

MSP say several departments are reporting the same type of thefts.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect or vehicle, contact Tpr. Matt Lackey or the Post at 269-558-0500 or 517-227-1065.

