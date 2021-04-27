Troopers investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts, need help identifying suspect

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Marshall Post are trying to identify the person responsible for stealing multiple catalytic converters.

The catalytic converters were stolen Monday night, according to MSP.

Photos of a suspect in the thefts and a vehicle were released by MSP Tuesday on Twitter.

Marshall Post troopers are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect/vehicle shown here. It is believed this suspect is responsible for the theft of multiple Catalytic Converters last evening. According to post detectives, these thefts are on the rise in pic.twitter.com/KcJgGT1dNR — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) April 27, 2021

MSP say several departments are reporting the same type of thefts.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect or vehicle, contact Tpr. Matt Lackey or the Post at 269-558-0500 or 517-227-1065.

