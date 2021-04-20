Trooper hospitalized in Grand Traverse County crash

GRAND TRAVERSE CO., Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a crash that sent one trooper to the hospital.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, an MSP trooper from the Cadillac Post was involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of West Hammond Road and North Garfield Road

The trooper was on their way to a personal injury crash near chum's corner with emergency lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

The trooper was at a stoplight and was beginning to edge forward when another vehicle, whose driver claims they didn't see the MSP vehicle, proceeded through the intersection and hit the trooper's vehicle.

This crash caused the vehicle that hit the MSP vehicle to roll over

The MSP vehicle sustained heavy damage as well.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Those in the other vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MSP.

