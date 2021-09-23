Watch
Tri-County schools announces busing shortage

Posted at 10:07 PM, Sep 22, 2021
SAND LAKE, Mich. — In a letter addressed to parents, Tri County Superintendent Allen Cumings announced a busing shortage for the school district.

Bus route 17-2 (Bus #11) and bus route 17-3 (Bus #5) have been canceled until further notice.

In a facebook post, the school district cited that the reason for the shortage were "unfortunate circumstances" they were made aware of recently.

The school district said in the post that they apologized for the late notice and inconveinence this may cause some families.

