Travel plans tick upward ahead of Memorial Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This Memorial Day weekend could be one of the busiest for travelers in recent years with AAA projecting 43.8 million people traveling 50 miles or more from home.

That is a 4% increase over last year and comes close to matching the agency's 2005 record of 44 million travelers.

More specifically, road trips are expected to set a record this year. AAA is projecting 38.4 million people will drive over this holiday weekend, which is the highest number for Memorial Day since AAA started tracking this data in 2000. This projected number is also up 4% compared to last year and 1.9% higher than in 2019.

The best time to hit the road is early Thursday or Friday (before 11 AM) and when returning home start your trip either before 1 PM or later in the day after 7 PM.

With all that driving, what can you expect to pay at the pump? Well, there is some good news there. GasBuddy is predicting gas prices this summer to stay lower than they have been in the past.

"The news continues to be good for motorists ahead of Memorial Day, with gasoline prices again falling, making it four straight weeks of declines for the national average as we get closer to the start of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The good news doesn't necessarily end there, either. GasBuddy's Summer Travel Forecast, coming out tomorrow, will also give motorists mostly good news for the rest of the summer, predicting that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4. While the Middle East, hurricane season, refinery maintenance and any other unexpected disruptions or weather remain wildcards, this summer is shaping up to be mostly favorable for drivers hitting the road."

According to GasBuddy.com gas prices are a little lower right now here in West Michigan compared to other spots in the state. You can expect to pay $3.42 in Kent County, and $3.44 in Ottawa County. Things get a little more expensive as you head East and North.

