Traffic stop leads to troopers finding meth, stolen tools in vehicle

COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating an incident involving stolen property and drugs Friday.

Troopers stopped a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee about 2 a.m. in Coldwater for equipment violations, according to a news release.

The 29-year-old driver from Litchfield was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for theft, which originated from Hillsdale County.

When they searched the vehicle, troopers say they found more than 25 grams of alleged meth and stolen tools.

There was a 28-year-old woman from Hillsdale in the passenger seat who was eventually released from the scene.

The driver was lodged at the Branch County Jail on local charges and a hold was placed by Hillsdale County.

Officials are withholding the driver’s name until after his arraignment.