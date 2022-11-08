Watch Now
TONIGHT AT 8PM: FOX 17 Live Election Night Streaming Coverage

The votes will start to be reported shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. FOX 17 has crews all over the state gathering reaction and perspective as the results come in.
FOX 17
Posted at 5:01 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 17:07:54-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's just hours until the polls close and the results will start to come in.

FOX 17 will have live special election coverage starting at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices.

FOX 17 has crews all over the state covering this big election.

Team Coverage Election 2022

You can watch live coverage on Roku, FireTV, plus on apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The coverage will also be streamed on our website at fox17online.com and on the FOX 17 Facebook page.

WATCH LIVE AT 8 P.M.:

The continuous coverage will air live on FOX 17 (WXMI-TV) starting at 10 p.m. and running well into the night.

MORE: What you need to know before casting your vote

AFTER POLLS CLOSE: INTERACTIVE ELECTION RESULTS

