Title IX changes spark controversy and confusion in West Michigan schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent update to Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination, has sparked heated discussions in schools across the country.

The changes, which went into effect on Aug. 1, aim to extend protections to include discrimination based on gender identity. However, the implementation of these changes has left many school districts, parents and students confused.

Questions remain as to how each district in West Michigan will actually implement the requirements.

The updated Title IX rules require schools to:



Use students' preferred pronouns

Allow students to access facilities, sports and activities that align with their preferred gender identities

Update the process for handling Title IX harassment complaints, allowing schools to eliminate steps in the process involving cross-examinations

Janine King, a Rockford Schools parent, expressed concerns at a recent School Board meeting on Sept. 9.

"The teachers are being silenced by their First Amendment rights and being violated when they're shamed into silence," she said.

Keith Altman, a Title IX attorney here in Michigan, noted that there is still uncertainty about how the rules will be implemented.

"Title IX has a rather strong framework of — on a high level — of how things have to be done, but there's a lot of flexibility on the part of the district," he explained.

More than 25 states have temporarily blocked the changes via court decisions, adding to the complexity of the issue.

Altman highlighted potential challenges, such as considering the rights of all students, particularly in situations where some may not be comfortable with sharing spaces.

“I think there's going to be a long period of strife as districts try to figure out, How do we balance the rights of all involved?" Altman explained Thursday.

“Whether it's a sexual harassment situation, seeing that respondents' rights are protected the same way that complainants' rights are respected, or seeing educational opportunities and ensuring that everybody gets the same opportunity.”

The U.S. Department of Education recently published a fact sheet on the 2024 changes, which can be read in full HERE.

You can also read the previous incarnation of Title IX HERE.

