Time for a Road Trip: MI author releases travel book covering state's breweries, cideries, and meaderies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan author just gave you a reason to plan your next road trip. Laurie Rose's third travel book takes readers on a journey through all of our wineries, breweries, and meaderies.

'A Traveler's Guide to Michigan Wineries, Cideries and Meaderies' is meant to introduce anyone who picks it up to a potential next adventure.

“It's a travel book, it's not an armchair tourist book,” Rose told FOX 17.

“I want them to go there and talk to these people.”

Rose spent the last several years putting the book together, traveling each location. Her personal experience, and hope for yours, is felt on each page.

“I didn't tell people about the wines that they're going to drink, I told them, these are the possibilities,” Rose explained.

And, in fact, that is exactly how each location is presented.

Each comes not with a list of what you will definitely see there, but a list of possibilities.

She published her first travel book about 30 years ago— writing 'A Guide to 199 Michigan Waterfalls' with her father.

While working full time as an English teacher, she would later publish 'A Traveler's Guide to 116 Michigan Lighthouses'.

Rose was in Grand Rapids over the weekend, hosting a book signing event at Books and Mortar in Eastown.

"I love, maybe, letting people know about something they've never heard of before,” she said.

“With this, it feels as though sort of I'm going with you... like I'm showing you these spots, because I love them.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube