Three injured in crash

SILVER CREEK TWP, Mich — Three people were injured in a car crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 in Silver Creek Township just after 5:30 p.m.

The initial investigation showed that a 39 year-old woman was driving eastbound on M-152 when she pulled out in front of a Ford Pickup truck headed southbound on M-51 and collided with it injuring the driver and passenger.

Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor