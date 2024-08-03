Three fall runs to be held in Colon to raise funds for community scholarship

COLON, Mich. — A half-marathon, a 5k and a 10k are set to take place in the Village of Colon this fall. They're being put on by Colon Community Outdoor Enrichment (CCOE) and will use funds raised to contribute to a community scholarship program.

The returning Lakeshore Long Run and the new Harvest Hustle 5k & 10k are set to take place October 19. The races were conceived by Colon High School Students as part of a marketing course.

Lakeshore Long Run

The 13.1-mile half Lakeshore Long Run is a marathon aimed at runners with some experience. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at the River Lake Inn on Ralston Road, with over 13 miles of terrain to challenge runners. Finish medals, shirts and post-race nourishment will be provided. Trophies will go to winners along with bragging rights.

Harvest Hustle 5k & 10k

The Harvest Hustle 5K & 10k races kick off after the start of the Lakeshore Long Run at 9. Both also begin and end at the River Lake Inn, looping via Blossom Lake Road.

Proceeds from the events will help local students by being the first established scholarship fund tied directly to community service activities.

Half of the proceeds will be set aside for each student that helps with the race in the form of a scholarship. When that student graduates and enrolls in either college or trade school, the scholarship will be available for them.

How to Register

Registration for all 3 races is open now, with early registration is strongly encouraged.

To register for the Harvest Hustle 5k or 10k, click here.

To register for the Lakeshore Long Run Half Marathon, click here.

