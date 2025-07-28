KENT COUNTY, Mich. — 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City Saturday, July 26th.

WATCH: 'This man needed to be stopped': Kent County bystander speaks out, 11 people stabbed at Traverse City Walmart

'This man needed to be stopped': Kent County bystander speaks out, 11 people stabbed at Traverse City Walmart

Central Dispatch began receiving calls at 4:43 p.m., stating there was a man with a knife inside the Walmart store in Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County, actively stabbing people.

A Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived by 4:46 p.m.

Ryan Sun/AP Police tape is seen outside a Walmart where multiple people were stabbed in a violent attack Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Traverse City, Mich (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The suspect, 42-year-old Bradford Gille from Afton, Michigan, was quickly taken into custody, thanks in part to a group of bystanders who detained him in the store's parking lot.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say Gille has a history of assault and violations involving controlled substances.

They have yet to determine a motive in the attack.

Authorities held a press conference Sunday afternoon, where they announced plans to file terrorism and assault with intent to murder charges against Gille.

Authorities say Gille entered the store just after 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon. He was there for about a half hour before he allegedly started stabbing people with a small folding knife with a 3-and-a-half inch cutting blade.

The 11 victims, who range between 29 and 84 years old, are all expected to survive. The victims were transported to Munson Medical Center for further treatment.

Earlier Sunday, I had a chance to talk on the phone with one of the bystanders from Kent County, Matthew Kolakowski, who helped to detain the suspect. Kolakowski is also a Marine veteran, who served from 2004 to 2008.

“As we were leaving, I hear one of the Walmart employees running, yelling down the center aisle that he has a knife,” Kolakowski said. “I yelled back at my children, stay here. And I took off running after the guy.”

Kolakowski was on vacation in Traverse City at the time of the attack.

“I just thought this man needed to be stopped,” Kolakowski said.

Kolakowski says there was only two minutes from when he cashed out to chasing Gille down.

“I thought to myself, I don't have a weapon. What am I gonna use? So I just grabbed an empty grocery cart. Started coming after him, as hard as I could possibly do,” Kolakowski explained.

Kolakowski says he then picked up the grocery cart over his head and tried to smash the suspect with it. “...but then he hid behind the pole, so I couldn't hit him with it,” Kolakowski added.

Kolakowski was able to retrieve the knife and jump on top of Gille in the parking lot. He held Gille down until the cops took over. That’s when a fellow Marine, armed with a pistol, showed up.

“He knew I was there, and I was there right next to him, so we were in it together,” Gille said.

“I already expected to get stabbed," Kolakowski added. "I expected to get injured, but I thought, you know, in my mind that ain't nothing to compare to what he's already done.”

The suspect has been transported to the Grand Traverse County Jail where he will remain, pending formal charges and arraignment.

“Their families deserve to see this fool, this idiot, this moron be charged with everything and burn in hell,” Kolakowski said.

State Senator Mark Huizenga issued a statement in response to Saturday's attack, saying quote, "My wife and I extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the victims and families affected by Saturday's incident in Traverse City."

Huizenga adds, "We are deeply grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their swift and courageous actions. Violence has no place in our society."

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is giving a huge thank you to all the citizens involved in making the arrest.

“It’s not very often we have citizens who are willing to step up and take action,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said. “When you look at the collaboration that took place from the citizen involvement to all emergency services to our transport teams to Munson Medical Center to the media, it is unbelievable and I think that speaks volumes for the community we live in.”

Counseling services are being offered to those impacted by the attack.

Those services will be available at no cost at the 'Northern Michigan College Innovation Center' through Wednesday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube