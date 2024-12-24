'This is old school': Historic Christmas display makes its way to Grand Haven restaurant

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An animated Christmas display at a restaurant in Grand Haven is taking customers on a stroll down memory lane. This display dates back to the 1940s and 1950s, giving people a trip to Christmas past.

“Finding this down here was a real special treat for us," said customer Barry Engen. "It's just so reminiscent of things we remembered as kids.”

As Barry says, just like good music, this animated Christmas display will stick with you for a long time. “It keeps things jolly and light as Santa would want it to be,” Barry said.

Barry's wife, Diane Engen, says when she sees children observe this display, it reminds her of when she was a little girl looking at this type of animation for the first time. “Their little eyes were just so big and sparkly, and it gave me great joy, because that's how I felt when I was a kid,” Diane said.

Steve Loftis, Owner of the Grand Haven restaurant Snug Harbor, stumbled upon this display while antiquing several years ago, which inspired him to bring it back to life. “Back in those days, you know, Macy's and all these department stores would make their own displays," Loftis said. "And this was one of the displays that was made way back when.”

Loftis says 95% of this display is in its original form, right down to the clothing. “It’s just different than the animation you see nowadays," Loftis said. "This is old school.”

The display is bringing customers back three of four times a week, while also bringing up memories of Christmas past.

“I hope that they can preserve this for many years to come, and maybe other people will be motivated to bring back a little bit of Christmas time with animation,” Diane said.

Loftis says they will continue to keep this display up through the rest of the year, and it will return again next Christmas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube