'There's no easy button': What goes into calling a snow day

HOLLAND, Mich — SNOW DAY!

No two words in the English language generate as much excitement in kids, and potential panic in administrators and parents.

Because, yes, a snow day is a break from school, but calling off classes also calls off any schedule that parents and teachers rely on each and every week.

That is why calling a snow day is never an easy decision, according to Holland Public School Superintendent Nick Cassidy.

"The decision will rest on me, but we do this in coordination with other superintendents in the area, and also our transportation directors often weigh into that. So we have, you know, messages that will be sending back and forth with each other, starting usually the day before, checking roads, checking forecasts, determining what you know, what time will it hit, and what's forecasted," he said.

And what's not forecasted.

Calling off school can mean some kids miss out on resources they depend on.

"We want to make sure that you know the bottom line is...what is going to be the safest for kids," Cassidy explained, "But also, you know, can we get them here and we realize if we cancel, you know, some kids are without the structure, without food, without, you know, without everything that we provide here at school too."

And timing is always an issue.

"Our busses start running a little bit after six. So we really need to make that decision, you know, before then, to be able to communicate out to families, you know. And we've had times where we've passed that time. Buses are rolling already, and then the storm hits, and so that's really tough. We've also had some forecasts that come in...that it's going to hit right before dismissal in the afternoon, so taking that into consideration of what that impact could be in the afternoon as well. So, you know, we rely a lot on the forecast, but we also have to make sure that....something's going to impact us here."

The most important thing at the end of the day is the kids safety, something that Nick puts a premium on.

"There's no easy button with making these calls, you try to err on the side of caution and making sure kids are safe, but also want to make sure that we can continue doing our job in educating kids."

