West Michigan Tourist Association shares fun ways to reign in the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season in full swing, it's easy to get wrapped up in the chaos that surrounds this time of year.

FOX 17 Weekend Mornings was joined by the West Michigan Tourist Association to hear about some fun ways to get the most out of this time of year.

Holiday Open House at Boyne Mountain

Santa will be visiting Boyne Mountain Saturday, December 16 from noon to 9 p.m. Boyne Mountain's Holiday Open House is the perfect time to get those photos with Santa and even get hot cocoa with the Grinch. You can witness the enchanting and magical lights in the sky - on the Sky Bridge, where there are over 150,000 twinkling lights. Santa will also make an appearance on the slopes on Sunday, December 17th. Visitors are encouraged to dress as Santa, Mrs. Clause, or the Grinch for this fun event. You’ll receive a $25.00 ski pass, plus an extra day of free skiing from December 18th to the 25th. All proceeds go to Brother Dan's Food Pantry.

Calhoun County Fairgrounds Merry Mile

The Merry Mile is a light show full of holiday cheer. Drive along the mile-long route at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall and see the dazzling twinkling lights. After your drive, venture over to Floral Hall, where you can hang with the big guy - Santa! The fun doesn’t end there, with many festive holiday crafts for you and your family. Why not make a full night of it? Everyone's hungry, right? Enjoy a family dinner at the historic Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub, or Cornwell’s Turkeyville. These restaurants feature homemade family recipes where delicious food is always on the menu.

Coopersville Marne Railway Santa Train

Coopersville is home to a restored historic train with many different theme rides throughout the year. None is more popular than the Santa Train. The cars are festively decorated, setting the mood for Santa. Join St. Nick as he makes his way through every car, giving every boy and girl some magical time to share their every wish and give parents lots of fun photo ops. The fun doesn’t stop there with the Story Princess, which will entertain your kids with readings from favorite children’s books. Reservations are required, and prices start at $30.00.

