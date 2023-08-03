‘The vessel is no longer leaking’: Diesel spill cleanup continues on Lake Michigan

MANISTEE, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency teams continue to clean up a diesel spill on Lake Michigan that began Wednesday afternoon near where the Manistee River enters into the lake.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Seth Parker, Sector Lake Michigan, said the initial call, from a freighter called the Manitowac, came in at 2:50 p.m. that day.

“The maximum potential spill for the vessel when it departed port was 45,174 gallons of red-die diesel fuel,” Capt. Parker said during a press conference in front of the U.S. Coast Guard building.

Capt. Parker, who is also the federal on-scene coordinator for the response, could not confirm the exact number of gallons that was spilled. However, he said that was under investigation along with the cause of the spill.

“A red sheen was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards projecting to the northeast from the vessel by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter overflight yesterday afternoon,” he said.

Immediately, the Coast Guard and emergency response teams from Manistee and Benzie counties responded, cleaning up the spill and “red sheen” that was identified Thursday morning miles away.

“The vessel is no longer leaking,” Capt. Parker said. “The temporary repairs have been made to the vessel as currently being reviewed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the American Bureau of Shipping, the ABS.”

Manistee Fire Chief Tom Hernden said the city closed 5th Avenue Beach and North Beach Access due to its close proximity to the Manitowac. The freighter is currently anchored on the lake as the cleanup continues.

“I was going to paddle board. Brought my paddle board down, brought the little one, too, if it was too windy. And, was going to hop in but I started seeing these signs,” said David Coyle, a beachgoer from Manistee. “I thought it was pretty calm because usually by this time of the day this parking lot is packed.”

The city put up signs along the beach that read “swimming and paddling prohibited.” It states that contact with the water is not advised due to the spill.

Beachgoer Peg Homan saw them as well.

“It’s beautiful,” Homan said about the crisp blue lake. “I was working this morning. I got a couple of hours on the beach, just didn’t go in the water.”

Chief Hernden emphasized that the beaches were not impacted. However, out of an abundance of caution, they want people to stay away for the time being. They do not know when it’ll re-open.

“I get it. It’s important that we’re safe,” Homan said. “It’s disappointing because it’s so beautiful out here. But, hopefully they’ll open soon.”

***If you see diesel, please call (231) 723-6241***

