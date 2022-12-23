The snow is here: West Michigan weathers a storm together

WEST MICHIGAN — Driver Mike Von Ins lived through the winter storm of 1978— which has a reputation that proceeds it.

"I was about 21 back then. We used to have to look for bad roads. That year, we didn't have to. They were all bad," he remembers.

On Thursday, he said it's snowing like it should be in December, reminding other drivers to steer like they've seen snow before.

"Be careful, be aware of your surroundings...If you need to go slower, go slower," he says.

Even if you are doing everything right, the roads are winter-edition— meaning, they're covered in ice.

Whether it's one inch deep or three feet thick, thirty degrees or below thirty, you can still end up sliding into the ditch.

On Thursday, one truck driver lucked out. He happened to be in front of FOX 17 Chief Photojournalist Brian Farber, who helped push the truck out (Brian's a decent guy.)

A good deed on a tough day says all we need to know about a West Michigan winter.

For more proof that it's not all that bad- you only have to take one look at this young member of the FOX 17 team, ready with a sled, a snowman, and a smile.

Courtesy Photo of Zac Harmon

The storm doesn't have to be scary.

We don't know what's next. But we do know West Michigan winters only work out well if we weather them together.

To share your snow pictures with us, go to our Facebook page OR email news@fox17online.com.

