The Royal Comedy Tour coming to Van Andel Arena on October 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Royal Comedy Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. The show will be held on October 29 at the Van Andel Arena.

The comedy show will feature Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J., and Lavell Crawford. Sommore’s film appearances include 2006’s Dirty Laundry, 2004’s Soul Plane, and 2002’s Friday After Next. Her comedy special A Queen with No Spades premiered on Showtime in 2018. Bruce’s film and television appearances include IFC’s Maron, 2014’s Top Five, and 2007’s Who’s Your Caddy?. J.’s television appearances include Comedy Central’s Make Me Laugh, Showtime’s Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam, and NBC’s Friday Night Videos. His comedy special Racially Motivated is available to stream on Netflix. Crawford appeared in the fifth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2007. He has also appeared in AMC’s Better Call Saul, 2021’s On the Count of Three, and 2020’s Hubie Halloween.

The Royal Comedy Tour will come to the Van Andel Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase starting this Friday.

