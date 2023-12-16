The real present this holiday for many is the loved ones in their lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A beautiful night in West Michigan sends hundreds of people into downtown Grand Rapids to see the first Christkindl Market.

Many people went out to see the little shops for food or to get presents before the holidays.

While people were getting some shopping done, they shared that family and friends are the real present in their lives.

"Our little baby girl is healthy and happy and smiles a lot and sleeps through the night," Blake Burgess said. "We're all together," Emma Millard said.

"A lot to be thankful for. Thankful for our health, our family's health, and being together and being able to to have our family near and close by," Jessica Clark said.

"They're always there for you," Alyx Nelson said. "And then your friends are the family that you get to choose," Michelle Wohlford added.

The holidays are the best time of the year for some fun activities. The market has set up two curling stations.

"Why not a chance to do curling to get out and do something unique and different? What an opportunity. No one's is doing stuff like this in Grand Rapids," Mark Secchia said.

There is no need for snow or ice for curling, and we don't know if there will be here soon. At least one person is looking for a white Christmas.

"Miss the snow. Yeah, we could use a little snow," Nelson said.

The Christkindl Market announced they have sold out of the 2023 Gluhwein mugs. However, people are still having a cup of cheer.

"I'm definitely thankful for my mom, who's helping me today here. She drove all the way from Bay City. And I'm thankful for the downtown market for hosting the Christkindl Market. It's an amazing opportunity for all these like local businesses and vendors," Jess Malkin said.

"I'm thankful to be home in Michigan. I work in Hawaii. So I got to come back and see my friend from elementary school. Come here and drink some good warm wine," Emily Jarmoloski said.

