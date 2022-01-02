The Playhouse at White Lake offering arts education classes

The new year brings new inspiration and goals for many people and the Playhouse at White Lake in Whitehall is looking to fill that inspiration with its new arts classes.

The Playhouse is offering lessons for Dance, the Cello as well as the Clarinet. All ages are welcome to participate in the classes which will be held Saturdays from January 8th through 29th. A full number of classes will cost $66 to attend and registration is on a first come first serve basis.

Lessons are also being offered for things like theater, scene play and drama.

Private classes are also being offered for the cello and clarinet which are priced individually based on how long the session is.

Anyone who wishes to register for the classes can go to the playhouse's website.