Gun Lake Tribe to build mixed-use apartment complex in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich. — When people think about the Gun Lake Tribe, the first thing that comes to mind is their casino, but the tribe is more than a casino. They are starting to develop close to 1,900 acres of land not just to benefit tribal members but for the whole community.

All around Gun Lake Casino is construction. Over several years, the tribe has been buying property all around US-131.

Gun Lake Tribe Chairman Bob Peters said, “To see that landscape change over there, to see the skyline change, it's pride for the tribe. We've come such a long way in the 25 years of our federal recognition.”

Peters says it’s now time for the tribe to begin developing land miles away from the casino.

“It started with the tribe purchasing up land to not only expand our reservation but also with the thought of making us an economic driver in a community,” said Chairman Peters.

That includes a parcel of land in the city of Wayland.

“Our first venture will be up on Reno and Superior. That's going to be mixed-use with retail on the bottom, office space and apartments,” said Chairman Peters.

The complex will be built in phases and include many low-income housing units.

Chairman Peters said, “We are moving forward; this corridor is one of the biggest developments ... for tribes that I know of in this region are probably the country.”

The tribe also plans on extending Reno Drive to the casino and developing the land along the new road.

“Possibilities are endless. It's almost going to be like, when it's all complete, a city, a small city,” said Chairman Peters.

He says this expansion will ensure the financial future of the tribe along with the entire area.

“The plan is to make this a thriving community and make it a place where anyone wants to come and live, and they'll have everything at their fingertips,” said Peters.

The Gun Lake Tribe wants to start construction on this project in the summer of 2025 and they are still looking to purchase more land in the area.

