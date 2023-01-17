'The future is bright' new President & CEO promises to open doors to the arts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has selected it's next President & CEO — Charles Burke will succeed David Hooker, who announced retirement last year after 17 years with Meijer Gardens.

Burke promises to open doors to more in West Michigan to enjoy the arts.

“His passion for the arts, business acumen, and proven track record of success make him the perfect fit for this role,” Mark Mossing, Board Chair for the organization, said in the release sent to FOX 17.

Burke is expected to expand the parks' cultural reach and comes to Grand Rapids after 9 years as the President & CEO of the War Memorial Association in Grosse Pointe Farms (near Detroit). He's also served as the executive and orchestral conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, later becoming their Senior Director of Education and developing the African American Fellowship program to improve accessibility of the arts.

The future is bright for Meijer Gardens, and I am grateful to the Board of Directors, the Search Committee, the Meijer Family’s deep commitment to excellence, and my predecessor David Hooker. Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Burke takes over on Monday, February 13th, 2023.