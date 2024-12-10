The End of an Era: AT&T to phase out landline phone network by 2029

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The classic landline telephone, a staple in many American homes for over a century, is on the verge of becoming a relic of the past. AT&T recently announced plans to phase out its legacy copper network, which supports landline phones, by 2029.

This move will leave millions of Michiganders, including the Burns family, wondering what the future holds for their trusty home phones.

Christian Burns, 20, has always had a fondness for vintage technology. His family's home is a treasure trove of retro gadgets, vinyl records, cassette tapes and classic video games.

Their landline phone, which has been a fixture in their home for years, holds a special place in their hearts.

"It has 42 missed calls," Christian said with a chuckle Tuesday, gesturing to their landline phone on a computer desk. "Once in a while, I still use it."

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly 36% of Michiganders still use landline phones.

They estimate that adds up to about 2,780,097 adults still relying on them. However, this number has been steadily declining as more people switch to mobile devices.

AT&T is offering a new service, AT&T Phone – Advanced, which allows customers to keep their existing landline phone numbers and equipment while transitioning to a wireless or broadband connection.

The company says they are prioritizing reliability, cost-effectiveness and security features, including robocall blocking.

"It's a little sad, because to me, I don't believe that technology needs to move so fast," Christian explained Tuesday.

As the world moves towards a more digital and mobile future, the Burns family and millions of others will have to adapt.

While it's uncertain what the future holds for landline phones, one thing is clear: the way we communicate is changing.

For those interested in learning more about AT&T's Phone – Advanced service, you can visit their website HERE.

