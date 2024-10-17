'The community cares': Ottawa County Clerk holds election conversation

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In less than three weeks, Election Day will be under the microscope, both at the local and national levels.

Keep Our Republic, a non-partisan civic education organization, partnered with the Ottawa County Clerk's office to host a conversation on our upcoming election.

Wednesday's meeting was an opportunity for Ottawa County residents to learn about changes that Michigan voters can expect, as well as safeguards for the election process.

Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk, led Wednesday's conversation. Roebuck says he strives to keep voter rolls accurate.

“Our approach to how we administer the election process is making sure that our voters feel confident in coming to us with questions and that we are transparent and making sure that we're communicating what we're doing as election administrators to the community,” Roebuck said.

The meeting touched on safeguards of Michigan's election law that directly affect voters, specifically the absentee voting process. Roebuck said, “Signature verification is a hallmark of our process when it comes to collection of absentee ballots.”

Over 68,000 absentee ballots have been issued so far in Ottawa County alone. According to Roebuck, about 35% of those have already been returned.

So, with less than three weeks until Election Day, it's important that members of the community are continuing to come together to learn more.

“We have a bipartisan, transparent approach to elections by law in Michigan, and it's really important for our voters to understand that background,” Roebuck said.

For a complete election guide with all the dates and times you need to know, click here.

