'Thank you to all of our supporters': Peter Meijer drops out of Senate race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former West Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer announced Friday he is withdrawing his name from the ballot.

FOX 17 sat down with Meijer back in November of 2022 after he decided to make a run for the United States Senate — an effort to fill Senator Debbie Stabenow's seat following her decision to retire.

READ MORE: Peter Meijer talks run for U.S. Senate

Read Meijer's full statement below.

"Eight months ago I launched our exploratory campaign for Senate because I was deeply concerned about the state of our country — about families struggling with high interest rates and continued inflation, chaos abroad and at home on our border and the soaring cost of living. I got into this race because I believed I had the strongest chance of winning in November to work to right this ship and reverse trendlines that have only gotten worse over these past months.



"I am deeply humbled by the support our campaign has received, for those who lent time and resources to get us to this point and for the thousands of Michiganders I met who inspired me on the campaign trail.



"The hard reality is the fundamentals of the race have changed significantly since we launched this campaign. After prayerful consideration, [Friday] I withdrew my name from the primary ballot. Without a strong pathway to victory, continuing this campaign only increases the likelihood of a divisive primary that would distract from the essential goal — conservative victories in November.



"Thank you to all of our supporters — I am beyond grateful to each of you for believing in our campaign to advance the principles of economic freedom and effective governance. I remain steadfast in my commitment to those principles and will continue to work for a better future for this great state and our great nation."



The following seven candidates remain in Michigan's U.S. Senate race:



Justin Amash (R)

Nasser Beydoun (D)

Hill Harper (D)

Sherry O'Donnell (R)

Sandy Pensler (R)

Mike Rogers (R)

Elissa Slotkin (D)

Michigan's primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 6.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube