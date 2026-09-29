Texas man charged with reckless driving in connection with rollover crash of ambulance in Wayland Township

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Texas man was charged Tuesday with three counts of reckless driving in connection with an ambulance rollover crash in Wayland Township that sent two first responders to the hospital earlier this year.

Gustavo Gomez-Escobedo, 36, a resident of Rio Grande City, Texas, was arraigned Tuesday in the 57th District Court with reckless driving causing serious injury, according to a news release.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred May 20 on US 131 in Wayland Township after he reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and hit the back end of the ambulance, causing it to roll into a ditch and land on its roof, the release states.

Allegan Good Samaritan helps patient after ambulance rollover crash on US-131 in Wayland Alina Hauter

One first responder was in the back of the ambulance, taking care of the patient when the crash occurred.

Deputies say both first responders with the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

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