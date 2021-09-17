Tessa DiTirro joins FOX 17 Morning News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We have some exciting news about upcoming changes to our morning news team!

Tessa DiTirro will co-anchor the newscast from 5-9 a.m. starting Monday.

Tessa says she’s ready to get started. “I’m just so excited to be on the morning show. I love the energy of it. I cannot wait to help you start your day.”

Tessa finds her work as a journalist to be very important.

“I’ve been a TV reporter for six years. This is my passion,” she said.

Tessa spent the past 3 years working in Cincinnati, Ohio at WKRC-TV, and previously worked at WTRF-TV in Wheeling, West Virginia. She grew up on the Great Lakes. She lived in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University.

“I’m excited to work with the professional team here that really knows West Michigan and I can’t wait to learn from them and just have some fun. I can’t wait to laugh, and get to know you, our viewers. It’s just my honor to be here,” she said.

You can watch her debut newscast on Monday, September 20 where she’ll join Ruta Ulcinaite, meteorologist Kevin Craig, Candace Monacelli, and Robb Westaby.

