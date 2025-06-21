Teens in custody after car theft & cross-state pursuit

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers are now in custody after a car theft and a chase that led authorities into Indiana. Deputies responded to an alleged larceny from a motor vehicle on Kristy Lane in Mason Township around 1:00 AM June 21.

When arriving at the scene, deputies located the stolen vehicle, and the vehicle of the suspects. The suspect vehicle fled from authorities, leading them on a chase that came to a stop in Elkhart Indiana. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but authorities were able to catch up to them and bring them into custody. While on scene, the deputies found a firearm and more stolen property.

Due to the age of the suspects, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is not releasing names. If you have details about the incident, call the Cass County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (800) 426-9328.

