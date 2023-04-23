Teenager arrested after crash, police chase

PENNFIELD TWP., Mich. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after a crash which turned into a police chase.

The incident started Sunday morning around 12:10 on North Avenue near Coolidge Avenue in Pennfield Township.

Calhoun County Sheriff's say they tried to perform a traffic stop on a car with no headlights on,

The teenage driver turned onto Maryland Drive before accelerating and fleeing from deputies. The driver tried to turn on Redner Avenue but crashed through a fence and into someones front yard.

The driver and passenger ran off but deputies say they were able to take the driver into custody. They didn't find the passenger.

Deputies found a loaded handgun which turned out to be stolen while looking in the area where the two were running.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office will review the incident.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.