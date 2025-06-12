Taste of Muskegon returns this weekend with over 30 food vendors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It’s time to test your tastebuds.

Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks will line Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon, Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WATCH: Taste of Muskegon returns to Hackley Park

But it’s far more than just food. There’s free concerts both Friday and Saturday, including Neon Crows, Kindred, Westside Soul Surfers, and more.

There will be a Kid’s Zone, including a bounce house and a kid’s yoga class on Friday.

Miss Michigan contestants will also be available for autographs and pictures Friday, and the Muskegon Lumberjack’s Clark Cup trophy will be on display.

It’s free to get in, but Taste Tickets are $1.00.

Fore more information on menus and scheduling, click here.

