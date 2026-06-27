Taking Advantage of the Warm Weather with Exciting Weekend Events & Activites

"For the People, By the People: America at 250"

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is celebrating 250 years of American culture with a new exhibition opening this weekend, featuring works that explore themes of liberty, justice, and identity. The exhibit opens Saturday, June 27th, and will remain open until October 4th. Admission is included with entrance to the Museum, which is free on Thursdays!

South Haven Cottage Walk

'SHOUT for South Haven' and the Scott Club are partnering up Saturday June 27th to host the city's 29th annual Cottage Walk. Participants are invited to "take a step back in time" to explore sites including a converted neighborhood school, and the Michigan Historic Site Scott Club. The event runs from 12-5 p.m. and tours of the Scott Club will run from 3:30-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available with limited capacity at the Farmers Market in downtown Dyckman Park.

Lakeshore Art Festival

June 27th and 28th, downtown Muskegon is "where art comes alive," as the Lakeshore Art Festival returns to the city. The event is free to visit, with nearly 250 juried fine art and craft exhibitors, a food market, Children's lane, live performances, and more. Attendees are also invited to "Paint the Lakeshore Blue and Gold" to celebrate 100 years of Muskegon Community College, by adding their fingerprint to a community art project.

Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Head out to the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on Saturday June 27th for a celebration of Celtic culture, without needing to take a trip across the pond! The Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival & Highland Games kicked off Friday with a "21 & Older" event, but Saturday is open to all ages. The weekend also kicks off the Highland Games themselves, featuring all 9 ancient athletic events for both men and women. The festival runs all day, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the gate, and free for those 15 and under with an adult. It's also free for anyone with a valid wristband from Friday.

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