SWET locates illegal drugs at 2 homes in Van Buren, Berrien counties

VAN BUREN/BERRIEN COUNTIES, Mich. — A Hartford man is in custody and charges are pending against a woman in Watervliet after troopers say illegal drugs were located at a pair of homes in Van Buren and Berrien counties Wednesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) carried out a search warrant on Mary Street in Hartford when they found cocaine, crack cocaine, meth and fentanyl intended for delivery.

We’re told an illegal gun and evidence of drug sales were also found.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for possession with delivery intent, according to MSP. More charges are pending for maintaining a drug house and several firearms-related violations.

Troopers say the Hartford warrant provided additional information regarding a Watervliet home on North Watervliet Road, where a second search warrant was executed later in the day. There, more crack cocaine, distribution evidence and a gun were found.

Charges are being sought for a 35-year-old woman, MSP tells us.

Troopers urge the public to call Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health (1-800-781-0353) if someone is in need of substance use treatment, insurance notwithstanding.

