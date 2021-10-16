Suspect sought in Lake County armed robbery, attempted murder

SAUBLE/WEBBER TOWNSHIPS, Mich. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking into an armed robbery incident involving attempted murder that took place early Friday morning.

We’re told authorities found a Baldwin man visibly beaten, who informed them that he was robbed of a lot of money. Deputies say the man is in stable condition at Spectrum Health Ludington.

The suspect’s vehicle was later discovered at a home in the area of Yale Avenue and Byron Street, where at least one suspect was presumed to be located, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say a 30-year-old man was brought into custody.

The sheriff’s office adds a second suspect is sought, identified as 28-year-old Curtis Jerome Johnson. He is believed to be driving a white vehicle resembling a Jeep Wrangler and is from the Evart area.

Those with information in connection to Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call 231-745-2712.

