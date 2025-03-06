Suspect in massive fentanyl bust has history of drug-related arrests

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) announced a significant seizure of fentanyl from an apartment in the Grandville area on March 3. The suspect, 53-year-old Darrell Mitchell, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver (PWID) fentanyl.

According to investigators, approximately 500 grams of “purified” fentanyl and 250 grams of black tar heroin were discovered at the scene, along with cutting substances, a digital scale and a respirator.

They say the seized fentanyl is estimated to be enough to kill the entire population of Grand Rapids and Grandville.

"This operation was part of an ongoing, monthslong investigation aimed at disrupting the flow of illegal drugs into our community," GRPD Deputy Chief Mike Maycroft said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom added, “I have no doubt that this would have led to illegal sales of a deadly substance to numerous people in the West Michigan area.”

“I can’t tell you how many people would have died.”

Grand Rapids GRPD vice unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill Grand Rapids, Grandville Julie Dunmire

The investigation is ongoing, and police say that additional arrests are possible.

According to court documents obtained Thursday by FOX 17 News, Mitchell has a history of drug-related offenses, having been arrested at least six times previously for allegedly using or possessing controlled substances.

His most recent conviction was for possession with intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine, for which he served 17 years in federal custody before being released on Jan. 31, 2024.

He is set to remain on federal parole until 2029 related to that case.

Mitchell's first recorded arrest occurred on Oct. 1, 1988. He was found guilty of misdemeanor controlled substance use and sentenced to 12 months of probation. Just months later, on Dec. 28, 1988, he was arrested again and pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance.

In 1990, Mitchell was arrested twice: on March 21 for misdemeanor controlled substance use and on April 2 for felony controlled substance possession. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

In August 1991, Mitchell was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mitchell's offenses escalated in severity over the years.

On Oct. 23, 1999, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to felony possession of controlled substances and felony fleeing police.

He is now looking at the possibility of another lengthy stay behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube