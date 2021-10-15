Suspect in custody for alleged terroristic threats at Cassopolis school

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Deputies are responding to reports of terrorist threats at Cassopolis Public Schools.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they followed up on a pair of tips that claimed one person threatened violence within the school district. We’re told the individual has been identified and detained on Monday.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Deputies say he is being held at the Cass County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Those with information in relation to this incident are asked to call 800-462-9328.

