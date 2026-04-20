Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Kalamazoo park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting at Kalamazoo's Davis Street Park.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Carlin Andrew Barcelo, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The shooting happened around 3:06 p.m. Friday, April 17, at the park on Davis Street. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and arrived to find the victim, Telonn Horton, 29, unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts, he died from his injuries.

Investigators say Barcelo fled the scene in a Honda SUV. Later that night, a neighbor in Augusta reported an abandoned vehicle and a suspicious person in the 15000 block of Mann Road. Police confirmed the vehicle was tied to the shooting and launched a large-scale search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, drones, K-9 units, and advanced camera technology. Barcelo was located and arrested in the area early Saturday morning.

Barcelo was arraigned Monday, April 20, on several charges, including open murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was denied.

KDPS extended its condolences to Horton's loved ones. They also thanked several partner agencies — including the Kalamazoo County, Barry County, and Calhoun County sheriff's offices and Battle Creek Police — as well as neighbors who provided tips that helped with the arrest.

"The loss of Mr. Horton is tragic," said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division. "We are thankful however that this case quickly came together; KDPS had numerous cooperating witnesses, was able to use advanced technology, had observant citizens that called in information, and used the dedication and expertise of multiple officers and law enforcement agencies, which all came together to present a strong case to the Prosecutor's Office."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or at KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

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