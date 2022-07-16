Supply chain disruptions will cause Delta Township GM plant to close for a week

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — General Motors' Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Lansing Regional Stamping plant will be closed July 18 until July 25, due to "short-term supply chain disruptions," according to Senior Manager of GM Plant Communications Erin Davis.

When asked to elaborate on what those disruptions were, or what the plant is in need of, Davis said, "the shortage is due to the semiconductor constraints that are impacting the global auto industry."

In an email Davis wrote, "We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent-up customer demand for our vehicles."

The Delta Township plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

Davis said plant employees were made aware that the plant would be closed next week, but when FOX 47 News called the plant to confirm, the woman on the phone said she was not aware of any such closure.

Davis said the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant will not be affected.